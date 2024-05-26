Tate (2-0) pitched 2.1 perfect innings and struck out four to earn the win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Tate was locked in for a long-relief appearance, and the Orioles were able to pull ahead while he was in the game. The right-hander had spent nearly a month at Triple-A Norfolk, posting a 3.86 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 5:0 K:BB over seven innings. The Orioles have dealt with a rough stretch of pitching injuries recently, so Tate is up as a reinforcement in the bullpen. He has a 2.40 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 15 innings in the majors this season, and it looks like he could provide some length when necessary.