Tate allowed a run on two hits and a hit batter in two-thirds of an inning, earning a hold in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.

Tate had a 5.2-inning scoreless streak entering Tuesday, but he allowed a solo home run to Brendan Donovan in the ninth inning. The right-handed reliever didn't finish the inning, with Felix Bautista instead logged the final out to earn a save. Tate has been solid with a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season. He's added a save and four holds in 13 outings. He'll likely be the Orioles' primary closer in the near term with Jorge Lopez on the bereavement list.