Hall struck out two batters in a perfect inning and picked up a save over the Yankees on Friday.

Hall converted the first save opportunity of his MLB career with ease. Since joining the Orioles bullpen at the start of September, the 24-year-old southpaw has registered an 11:3 K:BB and a 4.00 ERA through nine innings. If Felix Bautista (knee) misses any time, Hall could see some more late-inning work down the stretch.