Orioles' Dylan Bundy: Tosses up four homers
Bundy (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks across five innings in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.
The eight strikeouts with no walks was certainly impressive, but Bundy is developing a problem yielding homers. In his last 8.2 innings, Bundy has allowed six home runs. That's only one of his major issues, though, as he has also yielded 15 hits in 12.1 innings this year. Bundy is 0-1 with a 8.76 ERA and 1.78 WHIP and 17 strikeouts in 12.1 innings. His next start is expected to be against the Rays.
