Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Gunning for final rotation spot
Ynoa is in the running for the Orioles' final rotation spot, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old seemed like a lock to make the rotation earlier in the offseason, but the additions of Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman complicate his role for the regular season. Ynoa struggled last season at Triple-A (5.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP) and offers little strikout upside, but he held his own in 34.2 major-league innings last season (4.15 ERA) while exhibiting good control (2.1 BB/9). Miguel Castro and Mike Wright are also in the mix for a starting role, so Ynoa will need to perform well this spring to solidify his spot.
More News
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Chased early by Pirates on Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Eight innings of one-run ball Thursday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Lasts 4.1 innings in losing effort•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Set to start Friday•
-
Orioles' Gabriel Ynoa: Allows three runs in spot start•
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...