Ynoa is in the running for the Orioles' final rotation spot, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old seemed like a lock to make the rotation earlier in the offseason, but the additions of Andrew Cashner and Chris Tillman complicate his role for the regular season. Ynoa struggled last season at Triple-A (5.25 ERA, 1.44 WHIP) and offers little strikout upside, but he held his own in 34.2 major-league innings last season (4.15 ERA) while exhibiting good control (2.1 BB/9). Miguel Castro and Mike Wright are also in the mix for a starting role, so Ynoa will need to perform well this spring to solidify his spot.