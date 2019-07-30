Alberto is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Alberto will be squeezed out of the lineup due to the lack of a designated-hitter spot being available in San Diego. The Orioles' normal DH, Renato Nunez, will instead step in at third base, leaving no room in the infield for Alberto. Expect Alberto rejoin the starting nine when Baltimore resumes American League play Thursday versus Toronto.