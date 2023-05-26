Alberto (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting ninth Friday versus the Tigers.
Alberto will be back in the lineup for the first time since Sunday after he's been nursing some left shoulder soreness. The 30-year-old has gone 3-for-26 with a run scored, two walks and six strikeouts over his last 10 contests.
