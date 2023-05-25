Alberto (shoulder) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Tigers.
Alberto appeared off the bench Tuesday in Cleveland, but he hasn't started a game since Sunday as he nurses some left shoulder soreness. Romy Gonzalez will start at second base and bat eighth Thursday in Detroit.
