Alberto was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.
Alberto played a decent amount with the White Sox' infield banged up, but he missed some time with injury himself and has produced just a .652 OPS. The veteran infielder will now go through the waiver process and it's possible there will be some interest from a club in need of some defensive versatility.
