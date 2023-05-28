Alberto will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Though he appears to be healthy again after recently overcoming a shoulder injury, Alberto may no longer be viewed as the primary replacement at second base for the injured Elvis Andrus (oblique). After sitting out Saturday's 7-3 loss, Alberto will pick up a start at the hot corner Sunday for a resting Yoan Moncada while Romy Gonzalez nabs another start at the keystone.