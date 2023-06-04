The White Sox requested unconditional release waivers for Alberto on Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by Chicago on Friday and won't be sticking around the organization. Alberto joined the club on a one-year deal in January and had a .220/.261/.390 slash line in 90 plate appearances.
More News
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Losing work to Romy Gonzalez•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Ready to go Friday•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Out again Thursday•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Remains out Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Hanser Alberto: Not in Monday's lineup•