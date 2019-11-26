Orioles' Hunter Cervenka: Signs with Orioles
Cervenka signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cervenka hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017. He posted a 2.80 ERA in 54.2 innings at the Triple-A level in the Orioles' and Cardinals' systems last season.
