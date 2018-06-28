Harvey (shoulder) will begin a throwing program next week, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Although general manager Dan Duquette said Harvey would need more time off following an appointment with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, the right-hander has been cleared to resume throwing as early as next week. It's unclear what could've changed in the last 24 hours but this is a good sign for Harvey moving forward. Expect the Orioles to take it easy with their pitching prospect as he builds his arm back up to speed.

