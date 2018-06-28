Orioles' Hunter Harvey: To resume throwing next week
Harvey (shoulder) will begin a throwing program next week, Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Although general manager Dan Duquette said Harvey would need more time off following an appointment with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday, the right-hander has been cleared to resume throwing as early as next week. It's unclear what could've changed in the last 24 hours but this is a good sign for Harvey moving forward. Expect the Orioles to take it easy with their pitching prospect as he builds his arm back up to speed.
More News
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Remains shut down•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Scratched with shoulder injury•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Returns to Double-A•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Summoned to big club•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Starts season with three-inning limit•
-
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Optioned to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...