Aquino will attend the Orioles' big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Aquino appeared in four games for Baltimore in 2017, two of which were starts. He struggled during that brief sample and allowed 11 runs on 15 hits and six walks over 13.1 innings. The 25-year-old southpaw could compete for a spot in the bullpen, but may need to show some improvement at Triple-A Norfolk before earning another shot with the big club.