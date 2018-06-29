Jayson Aquino: Released by Baltimore
Aquino was released by the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 25-year-old lefty has a 6.32 ERA in 15.2 career major-league innings. He had recorded a 4.26 ERA with nearly as many walks (12) as strikeouts (13) in 19 innings for Triple-A Norfolk this season.
