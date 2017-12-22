Aquino agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Aquino made four appearances with Baltimore in 2017, posting a 7.43 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 13.1 innings. During 21 starts with Triple-A Norfolk -- where he'll likely begin next season -- the southpaw sported an 89:41 K:BB and held a 4.24 ERA. The 25-year-old has struggled during his brief opportunities in the big leagues, but it appears as though the Orioles haven't yet given up on the posibility that he can find success at the next level.