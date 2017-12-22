Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Back in Baltimore
Aquino agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Aquino made four appearances with Baltimore in 2017, posting a 7.43 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 13.1 innings. During 21 starts with Triple-A Norfolk -- where he'll likely begin next season -- the southpaw sported an 89:41 K:BB and held a 4.24 ERA. The 25-year-old has struggled during his brief opportunities in the big leagues, but it appears as though the Orioles haven't yet given up on the posibility that he can find success at the next level.
More News
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Cast off 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Shipped back to minors following start•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Recalled prior to Wednesday's start•
-
Orioles' Jayson Aquino: Will start Wednesday•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...