Means (8-7) gave up four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five through 3.2 innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Means threw three scoreless innings before a disastrous fourth frame in which he allowed five baserunners, including a three-run home run. The left-hander's ERA continues to climb, sitting at 3.36 for the season and 7.11 in his last four starts. Means will make his next start Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.