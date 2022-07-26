Arauz exited Monday's game against the Rays with a right hand injury, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Arauz suffered the injury while trying to make it to second base on a base knock, and he would be forced from the contest after being tagged out. The severity of his injury is unclear at this time.
