Orioles' Jonathan Schoop: Collects three RBI vs. Rays

Schoop went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer Sunday in the 11-5 victory over Tampa Bay.

Schoop added on to the lead in the seventh inning, putting the Orioles up by six following his 17th homer of the season. He's been on a tear at the dish of late, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. Schoop has blasted seven home runs and driven in 19 over that span.

