Westburg will start at third base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Blue Jays.
Westburg will occupy the top spot in the batting order for the first time in his big-league career. Normal leadoff man Gunnar Henderson will shift down to the cleanup spot while Toronto brings left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.
