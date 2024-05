Westburg went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 11-1 win over the Reds.

Westburg did his damage early, lifting a two-run blast in the first inning. He had gone 0-for-7 over the first two games of the weekend series in Cincinnati. The homer was his first since April 21 and his sixth of the year. The infielder has added a strong .286/.336/.513 slash line with 23 RBI, 18 runs scored, four steals, five doubles and two triples through 32 contests.