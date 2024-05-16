Westburg went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Westburg made manager Brandon Hyde look smart -- this was Westburg's first big-league game at leadoff, and he hit a homer in his first at-bat. The infielder is 11-for-32 (.344) over his last eight games, adding six extra-base hits and seven RBI in that span. For the season, he's slashing .301/.354/.534 with seven homers, 28 RBI, 22 runs scored and five stolen bases through 159 plate appearances. Westburg may get more looks at leadoff versus southpaws, but he should be expected to bat lower in the lineup versus right-handers, as he has yet to above sixth in the order against same-handed pitchers this season.