Westburg (hand) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 24-year-old will miss a second straight game after being hit by a pitch on the right hand Tuesday against the Red Sox. Westburg had X-rays come back negative and should be considered day-to-day. Ramon Urias is starting at the hot corner Friday for Baltimore.