Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Monday that Westburg (elbow) will begin a hitting progression this week, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Westburg underwent Tommy John surgery in May and missed the entire 2026 season. However, because he's a position player and not a pitcher, he has a good chance to head into the 2027 season without any limitations. Westburg has slashed .264/.312/.456 over parts of three major-league seasons and, assuming health, could open next season as the Orioles' primary third baseman.