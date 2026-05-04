Westburg has been shut down from throwing after feeling discomfort in his right elbow, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Westburg has been sidelined by a partial UCL tear in his right elbow since mid-February. He was steadily progressing through his recovery, including swinging a bat and a throwing program, but he has recently hit a setback and will be shut down until he's reevaluated by the Orioles' medical staff. Westburg is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list in late May, but he may need a longer stint on the IL depending on how his elbow responds over the coming days.