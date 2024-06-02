Westburg went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Rays.

Westburg was out of the lineup for two games with a hand injury, but it didn't seem to be bothering him in Saturday's win. He's gone 10-for-22 (.455) with two homers and seven RBI over his last six games, posting three multi-hit efforts in that span. The infielder continues to hit well despite often being in the bottom half of the order. He's slashing .295/.354/.523 with nine homers, 36 RBI, 30 runs scored, five stolen bases, 11 doubles and three triples over 52 games this season.