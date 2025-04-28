The Orioles placed Westburg on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain.

The team had initially pegged the infielder as day-to-day after he suffered the injury Saturday against the Tigers, but subsequent testing revealed a strain. Westburg will be eligible for activation May 7, but it's unclear whether he will be ready to go on that date. Ramon Urias will handle the bulk of the playing time at third base while Westburg is sidelined.