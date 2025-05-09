Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Friday that Westburg (hamstring) won't play a rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk until late next week, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Westburg landed on the 10-day injured list April 28 due to a left hamstring strain. The injury is more severe than originally thought, and the 26-year-old third baseman will stick to baseball activities before embarking on a rehab assignment in Triple-A. Prior to his placement on the IL, Westburg was slashing .217/.265/.391 with 12 runs scored, four home runs and six RBI in 98 plate appearances.