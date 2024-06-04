Westburg went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Westburg has hit safely in his last eight games, going 12-for-31 (.387) in that span. The steal was his first since May 11 and his sixth on nine attempts this season. It's unlikely Westburg will be negatively impacted by the Orioles' promotion of Connor Norby to replace Jorge Mateo (concussion) on the 26-man roster -- Westburg should continue to see near-everyday playing time between third base and second base. The 25-year-old is slashing .292/.348/.510 with nine home runs, 36 RBI and 30 runs scored over 222 plate appearances as he enjoys a breakout in his second major-league campaign.