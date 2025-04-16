Westburg is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Westburg missed a game last week with an upper-body issue but had started each of the previous three contests. His absence from Wednesday's lineup appears to be a routine day off. Ramon Urias will start at third base and bat ninth for the Orioles.
