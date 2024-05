Westburg went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

His last hit was the biggest, as Westburg's single in the 11th inning brought home Colton Cowser as the phantom runner for the winning run. Westburg has hit safely in five straight games and 10 of the last 12, and on the season he's slashing .301/.345/.522 with six homers, five steals, 20 runs and 26 RBI in 36 contests.