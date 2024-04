Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Westburg was unavailable against the A's on Sunday due to a stomach bug, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The illness brought an end to a streak of 16 straight starts for Westburg, who has a .304/.360/.543 slash line through 25 games this season. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener versus the Yankees.