Westburg went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple, a walk and two total RBI in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Westburg is up to a nine-game hitting streak, going 16-for-35 (.457) with three homers and 10 RBI in that span. The 25-year-old is thriving in a near-everyday role, often playing at third base versus right-handed pitchers and at second base against southpaws. He's up to five homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases while slashing .333/.392/.639 through 80 plate appearances. Westburg launched just three homers in 68 major-league games a year ago.