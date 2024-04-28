Westburg is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's.
Westburg started the past 16 games and posted a 1.057 OPS during that stretch, but he'll receive a breather Sunday while in the midst of a 4-for-20 slump. Jorge Mateo will step in at the keystone and bat ninth.
