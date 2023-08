Westburg will hit the bench for Saturday's game against the Rockies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg sits for the second time in three games, which immediately follows a run in which he started six straight. His .265/.304/.401 slash line (92 wRC+) through his first 44 major-league games is nothing special, so it wouldn't be a surprise if he continues to be treated as less than a true everyday player down the stretch. Adam Frazier starts at second base Saturday.