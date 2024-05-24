Mateo went 2-for-2 with a three-run home run, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Tigers while also drawing two walks.

Mateo walked and stole second in his opening at-bat before coming around to score Baltimore's first run of the game on an Adley Rutschman single. The second baseman then broke open a 2-2 game with a three-run shot in the fourth and went on to reach base four times in the contest. The home run was Mateo's third of the season and he's now hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 7-for-22 (.318) over that stretch with four RBI, six runs scored and four stolen bases.