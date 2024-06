Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Mateo (concussion) won't be reinstated from the 7-day injured list when first eligible Monday but could be activated Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.comreports.

The 28-year-old suffered the concussion June 2 against Tampa Bay and was able to ramp up his baseball work this weekend. Mateo won't be ready after spending the 7-day minimum on the shelf, but it appears his absence won't extend much beyond that.