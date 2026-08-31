Mateo went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three stolen bases in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Mateo drew a walk in the fifth inning before stealing second and third on consecutive pitches, then added another steal after beginning the 10th as the automatic runner to complete the first three-steal game of his career. The middle infielder now owns 15 stolen bases this season. He capped the night in dramatic fashion with a walk-off RBI single in the 11th. Through his first three games with the Rays, Mateo is 1-for-8 at the plate.