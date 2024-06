Mateo (concussion) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and is starting at shortstop Tuesday against Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old is back on Baltimore's active roster after missing little more than the seven-day minimum due to a concussion. Mateo has a .741 OPS with three homers and 10 steals through 42 contests this season and was operating as the Orioles' primary second baseman prior to the stint on the injured list.