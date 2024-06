Mateo is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo will take a seat after he went 2-for-13 with a three-run home run, two runs scored and a stolen base while starting four consecutive games after being activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday. Jordan Westburg will slide over to second base while Ramon Urias enters the lineup at third base and bats ninth against Philadelphia.