Mateo went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Atlanta.

Mateo missed just over a week due to a concussion, and he provided a big blast in his first at-bat back from the injured list. His second-inning homer ended up being plenty of offense for Baltimore in this contest. Mateo his .246 over the 20 games prior to his absence, and he's at a .248/.295/.470 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 43 contests overall. While he started at shortstop Tuesday to give Gunnar Henderson a breather, Mateo's playing time will likely be primarily at second base moving forward, which will push Jordan Westburg over to third and Ramon Urias back into a utility role.