Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Mateo (elbow) could make his Grapefruit League debut soon but remains doubtful for Opening Day, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mateo had already essentially been ruled out for the opener, so an impending injured list stint isn't a surprise. He's making nice progress from a UCL reconstruction surgery on his left (non-throwing) elbow, though, and will continue his ramp up in games soon.