Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mateo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

Mateo was a somewhat surprising inclusion on the Orioles' Opening Day roster after seeing limited Grapefruit League action as he worked his way back from UCL reconstruction surgery on his non-throwing elbow. He entered Thursday's contest late on defense and will get the start in the second game of the series.

More News