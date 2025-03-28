Mateo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Mateo was a somewhat surprising inclusion on the Orioles' Opening Day roster after seeing limited Grapefruit League action as he worked his way back from UCL reconstruction surgery on his non-throwing elbow. He entered Thursday's contest late on defense and will get the start in the second game of the series.
