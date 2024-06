Mateo is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mateo will remain on the bench in favor of Ramon Urias -- with Jordan Westburg at second base -- after Urias went 2-for-4 in Saturday's win. While it's a second straight absence for Mateo after four consecutive starts fresh off the 7-day concussion list, there has been no hint of an injury setback.