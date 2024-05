Mateo is not in the Orioles' starting lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

After going 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, two stolen bases and two walks Thursday, Mateo went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 6-4 loss to Chicago. He'll take a seat to begin Saturday's contest, and the Orioles will start Ramon Urias at third base against White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde.