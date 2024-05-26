Mateo went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.

Mateo has racked up five steals while going 6-for-23 (.261) over his last eight games. The infielder is up to 10 thefts on the year, putting him roughly on pace to challenge for a third straight 30-steal campaign. He's slashing .247/.302/.464 with three home runs, nine RBI, 18 runs scored, 10 doubles and a triple over 108 plate appearances, though he's seen a starting role at second base for most of May.