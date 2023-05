Mateo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Mateo started the past five games and will head to the bench after going 1-for-18 during that stretch. The 27-year-old had a 1.062 OPS in his first 24 games of the season, but he's struggled to a .105/.128/.132 slash line through 11 contests in May. Joey Ortiz is taking over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.