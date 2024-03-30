Share Video

Mateo is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Mateo got the start at second base for the season opener on Thursday, when he finished 1-for-3 with two runs, one walk and a strikeout. Against Angels right-hander Griffin Canning, the Orioles will move Jordan Westburg to second base, while Ryan O'Hern starts at DH.

