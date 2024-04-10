Mateo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

The Orioles had included at least one Mateo or Ramon Urias in their starting infield in all but one of their first 10 games, but both players look set to lose out on playing time following the promotion of top prospect Jackson Holliday from Triple-A Norfolk. With Holliday expected to handle an everyday role at the keystone, Jordan Westburg should see most of the starts at third base, closing off both of Mateo's primary avenues to playing time in the infield. Mateo has made one start in center field, but he's still likely to be little more than an occasional fill in for everyday starter Cedric Mullins at that position.