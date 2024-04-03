Mateo will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game versus Kansas City.

Mateo has yet to start a game versus a right-hander, but he's been in starting nine all three times the Orioles have faced southpaws thus far. He manned second base in his first two starts but will handle center field Wednesday while the lefty-hitting Cedric Mullins gets a breather against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans.